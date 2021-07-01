Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,402,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. 2,045,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.41.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

