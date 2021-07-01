Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,208 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.