Margaret Mcloughlin Sells 550 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CRTX opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

