Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.8% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.85. 233,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,560. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $255.35 and a one year high of $351.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

