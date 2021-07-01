Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $30,423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

AG traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

