Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 24,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

