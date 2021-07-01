Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 889,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,995,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

