Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $715,000 in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

MNTK stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

