Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,284,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

CLNE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 128,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,120,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders have sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

