Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 3.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,177. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

