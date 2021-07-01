Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.84 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

