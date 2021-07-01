Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $230.75. 891,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,512,458. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $137.24 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.