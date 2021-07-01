Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.66. 37,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

