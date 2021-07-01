Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $286.26. 20,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $287.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

