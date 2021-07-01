Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

