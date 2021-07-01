Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 185.50 ($2.42). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 179.95 ($2.35), with a volume of 3,383,420 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 524.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

