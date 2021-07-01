Maker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $264.03 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $264.03 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for $2,483.86 or 0.07544016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00693737 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,947.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,340 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

