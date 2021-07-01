MahaDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $497,209.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $497,209.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00007377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00140424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00171144 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,703.31 or 0.99896093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,978,243 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.