MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $46,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,544 shares of company stock worth $3,966,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

