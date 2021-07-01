Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNONF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

