LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €666.00 ($783.53).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €661.30 ($778.00) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €646.51.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.