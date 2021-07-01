Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 809,039 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 809,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $9,781,281.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of FTCV stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

