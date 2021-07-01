Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $21.95 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

