Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of LFT opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $894,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

