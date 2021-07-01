Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.730-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-$5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.97 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.