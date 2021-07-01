Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

