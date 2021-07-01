Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LKFLF opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68. Luk Fook Holdings has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

