LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.64), with a volume of 68,652 shares changing hands.

LSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.52. The stock has a market cap of £454.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

