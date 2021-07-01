LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.64), with a volume of 68,652 shares changing hands.

LSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.52. The stock has a market cap of £454.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

