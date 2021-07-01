LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.06. LSB Industries shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 60,967 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LSB Industries by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

