LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $592,439.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

