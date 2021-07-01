LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

