LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

