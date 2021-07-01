LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CIT Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after acquiring an additional 131,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.