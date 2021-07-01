LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.