LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

