LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

