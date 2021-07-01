L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 45.1% in June

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $89.04. 68,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,788. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

