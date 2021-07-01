Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.40. Loop Industries shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1,983 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

