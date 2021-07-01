Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

