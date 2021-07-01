Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $223.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.17 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

