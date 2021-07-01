Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New $162,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.