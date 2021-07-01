Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,774 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $162.79 and a twelve month high of $238.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

