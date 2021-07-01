Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,457 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

