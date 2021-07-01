Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $191.75 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.80 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

