LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 133.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,374.97% and a negative net margin of 64.71%. Analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.