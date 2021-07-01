LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of LiveRamp worth $44,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

