Lithium Americas Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$18.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -45.71. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 98.73, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

