Liquity USD Market Cap Achieves $719.93 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $719.93 million and $1.63 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00693737 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,947.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

