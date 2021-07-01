Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $165.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

