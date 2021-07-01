LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $141,257.23 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $141,257.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006626 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

